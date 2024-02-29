Mahafzeh Inaugurates Aqaba Medical Sciences University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb.29 (Petra) - -Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, on Thursday inaugurated Aqaba Medical Sciences University (AMSU).The university houses two colleges for medicine and dentistry and an "advanced" educational hospital that serves students, researchers, and clinical training to conduct research activities, according to a ministry statement.During the opening ceremony, Mahafzeh said the university will serve the Kingdom's southern region in particular, and the country's remaining areas.The minister added that the university's hospital, which houses 200 beds, specialized medical clinics, emergency and dentistry wards, will offer various medical services.Mahafzeh also indicated that the AMSU and its affiliated hospital will provide "advanced" medical services in light of the high population in Aqaba, and feature the latest laboratories, specialized clinics, and qualified doctors to provide healthcare.