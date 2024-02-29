Ukraine, Slovakia Speakers Discuss Further Defense Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini discussed the provision of further defense assistance to Ukraine.

Stefanchuk said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"We discussed the importance of providing further defense assistance to Ukraine," the Ukrainian speaker said.

According to him, this is the first personal meeting of the speakers.

"It was important for me to hear my colleague's words of support and solidarity with Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

He noted that during 2022-2023, the inter-parliamentary dialogue proved to be effective, and Slovak parliamentarians demonstrated strong support and solidarity with Ukraine.

It is important to continue active cooperation for the sake of the rule of international law, democratic values and prosperity in our countries," Stefanchuk added.

The Ukrainian speaker thanked Slovakia and its people for the support and assistance provided to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk is in the Czech Republic for a working visit on February 28-29. He will address the participants in the Summit of Speakers of the Parliaments of the Visegrad Group + Ukraine and hold several bilateral meetings.

Photo: Facebook / Ruslan Stefanchuk