Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Mull Tourism Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with
the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,
Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Azernews reports.
The two hailed the expansion of economic and trade relations, as
well as the investment partnership between Azerbaijan and Saudi
Arabia. They welcomed relations between the two countries` business
communities and exchanged views on the opportunities for
implementing joint projects in industry, energy, infrastructure,
and other areas.
The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration in the tourism
sector and exploring investment opportunities for Saudi Arabian
companies.
The sides also discussed the organisation of events aimed at
developing bonds and promoting the economic, investment, and
tourism potentials of both countries.
