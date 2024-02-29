               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Mull Tourism Cooperation


2/29/2024 9:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Azernews reports.

The two hailed the expansion of economic and trade relations, as well as the investment partnership between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. They welcomed relations between the two countries` business communities and exchanged views on the opportunities for implementing joint projects in industry, energy, infrastructure, and other areas.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration in the tourism sector and exploring investment opportunities for Saudi Arabian companies.

The sides also discussed the organisation of events aimed at developing bonds and promoting the economic, investment, and tourism potentials of both countries.

