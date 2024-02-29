Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Meeting With Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Within the framework of the working visit to Germany,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with State
Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal
Republic of Germany Thomas Bager, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral
cooperation issues, as well as on the recent talks held in Berlin
between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Information says the sides emphasized the importance of
relations between Azerbaijan and Germany and expressed interest in
further development of relations. At the same time, Azerbaijan
declared unacceptability of the smear campaign against Azerbaijan
within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the
European Union and other platforms.
"It was noted that the holding of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change-COP29 in our country, as well as the visit of the delegation
headed by the chairman of the Eastern Committee of Economy of
Germany created wide opportunities for cooperation.
The opposing side was informed about the prospects of the peace
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latest negotiations
held, our country's views on the draft peace agreement, important
points for the establishment of relations with Armenia and peace
were conveyed.
Gratitude was expressed to the German side for support in
organizing meetings to promote the process," the report says.
MENAFN29022024000195011045ID1107917348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.