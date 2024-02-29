Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Meeting With Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Within the framework of the working visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Thomas Bager, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation issues, as well as on the recent talks held in Berlin between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Information says the sides emphasized the importance of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany and expressed interest in further development of relations. At the same time, Azerbaijan declared unacceptability of the smear campaign against Azerbaijan within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Union and other platforms.

"It was noted that the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change-COP29 in our country, as well as the visit of the delegation headed by the chairman of the Eastern Committee of Economy of Germany created wide opportunities for cooperation.

The opposing side was informed about the prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latest negotiations held, our country's views on the draft peace agreement, important points for the establishment of relations with Armenia and peace were conveyed.

Gratitude was expressed to the German side for support in organizing meetings to promote the process," the report says.