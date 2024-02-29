Newly Elected Pakistani Mps Take Oath

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The newly elected members of the National Assembly of Pakistan took oath of office during the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered the oath of the newly elected members and felicitated them on their successful election.

A number of 302 members of the parliament were sworn in, out of a total strength of 336.

After oath taking, the Speaker announced that the election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly will be held on Friday through a secret ballot.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed five Presiding officers to conduct elections to the office of President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals. (end)

