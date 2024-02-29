Kuwait Condemns Gaza Genocide In UN Speech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait condemned, Thursday, the genocide taking place and war crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation, with more than 30,000 killed and 70,000 injured or missing.

Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain; addressing to the UN Human Rights Council, emphasized Kuwait's role in advocating before the International Court of Justice on behalf of Palestine regarding the Israeli occupation's criminal practices, including the bombardment of Rafah City, southern Gaza.

He deemed "disgrace" what is happening in Gaza and warning against its continuation, while underscoring Kuwait's role in stopping the brutality against innocent Palestinians who have endured atrocities for 75 years.

Al-Hain also condemned the double standards of this humanitarian crisis, questioning the global conscience and human rights vis-a-vis genocide in Gaza.

Ambassador Al-Hain added that cessation of funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has worsened the humanitarian situation for nearly 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

He reiterated Kuwait's commitment in supporting the Palestinian cause, urging the international community to put an end to the genocide in Gaza. (end)

imk









MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107917315