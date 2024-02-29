Asia Markets Mixed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index retreated 41.84 points, or 0.1%, to 39,166.19.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index hesitated 25.41 points, or 0.2%, to 16,511.44.
Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would do away with property curbs in an effort to buoy its real estate sector and forecast economic growth in a range of 2.5% to 3.5% for 2024.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 65.82 points, or 1.9%, to 3,516.08, a day before its manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading.
In other markets
Taiwan markets returned to trade after Wednesday's holiday with a jump of 112.36 points, or 0.6%, to 18,966.77.
Singapore's Straits Times Index eked up 2.92 points, or 0.1%, to 3,141.85.
In Korea, the Kospi retreated 9.93 points, or 0.4%, to 2,642.36.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 stepped back 21.85 points, or 0.2%, to 11,741.47.
In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 38.28 points, or 0.5%, to 7,698.70.
MENAFN29022024000212011056ID1107917314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.