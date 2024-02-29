Asia Markets Mixed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index retreated 41.84 points, or 0.1%, to 39,166.19.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index hesitated 25.41 points, or 0.2%, to 16,511.44.

Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would do away with property curbs in an effort to buoy its real estate sector and forecast economic growth in a range of 2.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 65.82 points, or 1.9%, to 3,516.08, a day before its manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading.

In other markets

Taiwan markets returned to trade after Wednesday's holiday with a jump of 112.36 points, or 0.6%, to 18,966.77.

Singapore's Straits Times Index eked up 2.92 points, or 0.1%, to 3,141.85.

In Korea, the Kospi retreated 9.93 points, or 0.4%, to 2,642.36.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 stepped back 21.85 points, or 0.2%, to 11,741.47.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 38.28 points, or 0.5%, to 7,698.70.











