Leading Experts In Human Performance And Design Innovation Based In Greece, Receive Prestigious EU Innovation Grant

ATRIDE, a Greek wearable tech startup based in Athens, has emerged from stealth mode announcing a significant European funding grant from the Interregional Innovation Investments Instrument (I3) and the European Innovation Council & SMEs Executive Agency.

ATRIDE and its partners have been awarded 3M euros in funding to aid the expansion, validation, and commercialization of their latest innovation in smart clothing: the 'Digilung' shirt. This shirt is designed for people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, and asthma as well as elite athletes who are interested in precise physiological performance analytics.

The Digilung shirt uses embedded textile and microelectronic sensors to provide personalized care at the point of need. This improves patient outcomes and generates new clinical insights for better disease management. The shirt utilizes proprietary AI/ML algorithms and sensor designs, advanced nanomaterials, and smart garments– all integrated into an elegant t-shirt. ATRIDE aims to expand its product portfolio into international markets and usher in a new era of commercial e-textile success.

"We are a human-first company prioritizing design, ergonomics, and a holistic understanding of modern living, connected lifestyle, and behavioral economics using technology as a vehicle to develop extremely desirable and useful products,” said Maarten Gijssel, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of ATRIDE.

For more information about ATRIDE and their groundbreaking innovations, please visit

ATRIDE is based in Athens, Greece, and is a leading product innovator in smart garment design and engineering using human-centric design, performance analytics, omnidimensional data-driven solutions, and nanomaterials. It is committed to transforming the healthcare and wellness landscape.