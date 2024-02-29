(MENAFN- Pressat) Euro Credit Holdings Limited aims to address recent misleading information that has been circulating about the company and Executive Vice President, Rhys Aldous. Attention has been drawn to claims lacking a factual basis, which appear designed to unfairly discredit the reputation of both the company and Mr. Aldous.

Investigations have traced these claims back to discussions concerning a loan transaction with a third party. It should be noted that all actions undertaken by Euro Credit Holdings Limited in this context were fully in line with mutual agreements and industry standards.

Serious attention is given to any allegations against the company's practices, leading to a comprehensive review that has concluded these claims are baseless. The commitment to operating with the utmost integrity and transparency is steadfast, and the professional conduct of the team, including Mr. Aldous, is fully supported.

The spread of misleading information is regrettable, and stakeholders are encouraged to depend on factual and verified information. Euro Credit Holdings Limited is committed to delivering the highest quality of financial services and fostering transparent and honest relationships with all stakeholders.

For further information or press inquiries, contact ....