Rising R&D Activities And Government Initiatives To Drive The Atomic Force Microscopy Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Atomic force microscopy's most prominent driver is the rising R&D activities to explore immense opportunities in nanotechnology. Developed and developing countries have started allocating major budgets in this sector since its inception in the 1980s. The development of the first scanning tunneling microscope made the atoms visible, which was a massive breakthrough in the field of science. Since then, researchers and organizations across the globe have turned towards the detailed study and analysis of microstructures and nanosubstances. There is a global demand for highly accurate and precision atomic microscopes that is not influenced by the external factors while examining the sample.



Accurate design and development of solutions on the nanometric scale can solve complex problems across a variety of industries. The deposition of nanoparticle coating on vehicles can coextend their life longevity. Although a majority of the market is currently under development with a variety of innovations under clinical trials, further driving the market growth.

Key Players



Bruker

Park Systems

Hitachi

Horiba

Oxford Instruments

Nanosurf

WITec

NT-MDT

NanoMagnetics Instruments

Nanonics Imaging



Key Developments



In September 2017, Anton Paar GmbH launched an atomic force microscope ToscaTM

400, specifically for industrial users, to measure nano-surface properties. The device is designed to handle the industry demand for complex nano-surface analysis. It can be used to analyze surface roughness in semiconductors as well as ceramics, metal, glass, and grapheme in material science

In 2016, Park Systems, one of the leading manufacturers of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM), launched its new Park NX20 300mm, a research AFM to scan 300 mm wafers using a 300 mm vacuum chuck while keeping the system noise level below 0.5 angstroms (Å) RMS. SmartScanTM, Park's new operating software with automatically scan control Batch Mode functionality, allows users to measure 300 mm x 300 mm area substrates. The device offers convenience and productivity in the industrial lab setting and is highly efficient in testing surface morphologies such as height, surface, and roughness.



Atomic Force Microscopy Market Segmentation

By Type



Research grade atomic force microscopy

Industrial grade atomic force microscopy



By Application



Life Sciences & biology

Semiconductors & electronics

Nanomaterial science



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





