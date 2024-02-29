Europe To Hold Lion's Share In The KNX Products Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The KNX products market was valued USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 42.6 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 15.9%. Instant integration capabilities with modern and existing smart building and home systems and surging adoption of energy-efficient products drive the market growth. However, low awareness regarding the advantages of KNX products globally is hindering the market growth.
Key Highlights
The KNX products have high market penetration in Europe, with more than 70% of the market share.
In the U.S., high prices, complexity, lack of wireless, and competition from Z-Wave and ZigBee are posing stiff competition for KNX product manufacturers.
The product segment accounted for the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR.
The system component segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 of about 40% and continues to dominate the market.
The HVAC system segment accounted for the highest value share of about 43% in 2019.
The surveillance and monitoring segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.
The indirect channel segment accounted for the largest share of the pie in 2019
The commercial building segment accounted for the lion's share of about 68% in 2019.
The residential building segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
Europe accounted for the largest value share in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Favorable government regulation and increased adoption of smart home automation products in the U.K., Germany, Italy, and France, drive the market growth. Additionally, the home automation sector in the U.K. is projected to grow at a considerable rate.
Key Players
Siemens
Schneider Electric
ABB
Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co. KG (JUNG)
E.G. Brück Electronic GmbH
GVS
STEINEL
Urmet
Lime International
Hager
Berker
Gira
HDL Automation
Ekinex
MDT Technologies GmBH
Zennio Avance y Tecnología S.L.
IPAS GmbH
EELECTRON S.p.A
Lingg & Janke OHG
Elsner Elektronik GmbH
GEWISS S.P.A
Ingenium Ingeniería y Domótica, S.L
WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Weinzierl Engineering GmbH
Theben AG
Elausa
KNX Products Market Segmentation
By Offering
Product
Sensors
Actuators
System components
Services
By Application
HVAC systems
Surveillance and monitoring SYSTEM
Lighting and shading controls
Sun shading controls
By Sales Channel
Indirect channel
Direct channel
By End-User
Commercial buildings
Residential buildings
