Europe To Hold Lion's Share In The KNX Products Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The KNX products market was valued USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 42.6 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 15.9%. Instant integration capabilities with modern and existing smart building and home systems and surging adoption of energy-efficient products drive the market growth. However, low awareness regarding the advantages of KNX products globally is hindering the market growth.

Key Highlights



The KNX products have high market penetration in Europe, with more than 70% of the market share.

In the U.S., high prices, complexity, lack of wireless, and competition from Z-Wave and ZigBee are posing stiff competition for KNX product manufacturers.

The product segment accounted for the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR.

The system component segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 of about 40% and continues to dominate the market.

The HVAC system segment accounted for the highest value share of about 43% in 2019.

The surveillance and monitoring segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The indirect channel segment accounted for the largest share of the pie in 2019

The commercial building segment accounted for the lion's share of about 68% in 2019.

The residential building segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest value share in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Favorable government regulation and increased adoption of smart home automation products in the U.K., Germany, Italy, and France, drive the market growth. Additionally, the home automation sector in the U.K. is projected to grow at a considerable rate.





Key Players



Siemens

Schneider Electric

ABB

Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co. KG (JUNG)

E.G. Brück Electronic GmbH

GVS

STEINEL

Urmet

Lime International

Hager

Berker

Gira

HDL Automation

Ekinex

MDT Technologies GmBH

Zennio Avance y Tecnología S.L.

IPAS GmbH

EELECTRON S.p.A

Lingg & Janke OHG

Elsner Elektronik GmbH

GEWISS S.P.A

Ingenium Ingeniería y Domótica, S.L

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Weinzierl Engineering GmbH

Theben AG

Elausa



KNX Products Market Segmentation

By Offering



Product



Sensors

Actuators

System components





Services



By Application



HVAC systems

Surveillance and monitoring SYSTEM

Lighting and shading controls

Sun shading controls



By Sales Channel



Indirect channel

Direct channel



By End-User



Commercial buildings

Residential buildings





