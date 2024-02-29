Medical Applications Set To Take The Silicon Drift Detector Equipment Market To New Heights

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global silicon drift detector equipment market is expected to reach a value of USD 11,028 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2020–2027.

Recent developments in SDD technology, as well as ongoing research to address shortcomings in the performance of the SDD equipment due to numerous factors, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The technology is expected to attract customers from various industries and sectors who seek to deploy accurate radiation detectors for safety and other purposes. North America, Europe, and some parts of Asia-Pacific are actively engaged in the R&D of SDDs to serve industrial requirements. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a favorable investment hub for foreign companies due to the advancements in the semiconductor industry.

China, South Korea, and Japan lead the silicon drift detector equipment market. Japan Proton Accelerator Research Complex (J-PARC) and KEK, a Japanese organization, are collectively performing various measurements to test the precision, operational condition, and detector response of SDDs. Apart from this, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), European Space Agency, Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare (INFN), and Fondazione Bruno Kessler (FBK) semiconductor laboratories in Italy are some of the agencies and research centers around the globe ardently researching new technologies to design software that can be integrated with SDD.

Several hospitals are also deploying SDD equipment for accurate X-ray results and to deliver better treatment. The high adoption rate across the globe is creating new avenues for start-ups and emerging companies to allocate budgets for SDD development.



Market Highlights

The electron microscope segment by a device held a 35–37% market share in 2019, owing to widespread adoption in biology and life science and material research. Advancements in the research field drive biology and life science research. Life science research conducted safely and securely can further boost global health security and contribute to economic development.

SDD offers the advantages of being liquid nitrogen-free and excellent energy resolution at high count rates. In addition, recent advancements in SDD show that the latest generation of these detectors enables users to collect an enormous amount of data in a shorter period of time at lower excitation voltages and under standard SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) imaging conditions.

The medical segment by application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2020–2027. The rising demand for SDDs in the field of nuclear medicine is also expected to accelerate market growth during the forecast period. Computerized Tomography (CT) scanners employ up to 2000 X-ray detectors to perform accurate CT scans. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) have drastically enhanced the diagnosis of tumors and cancerous tissue growth. SDDs are highly required in the healthcare industry for medical imaging and processing. They perform 3D imaging by detecting the γ-rays emitted by radiotracers.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market, with an anticipated CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, 2020–2027. Technological advancements, a thriving semiconductor industry, and extensive use of consumer electronics due to the large population drive market growth in the region. Government initiatives intended to improve healthcare and industrial infrastructure in the developing economies of India and China are also expected to boost the regional market growth. Other technologically developed nations, such as South Korea and Japan, are continuously researching and developing enhanced tools for radiation detection in various applications.

A few of the key players operating in the market are AMPTEK, Inc., Bruker, KETEK GmbH, PNDetector, Rayspec Ltd., XGLab S.R.L, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION, SciAps, Inc., and Elvatech Ltd.

