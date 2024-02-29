Silicon Photonics The Next Generation Integration

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The need to move enormous volumes of data within data centers will increase the demand for higher bandwidth capabilities and power efficiencies with lower latencies. This will propel the silicon photonics market growth to address the issue.

Giant players such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook are developing hyper-scale data centers that can house a million servers. Rising data traffic will increase the number of internet subscribers, making servers to be reconfigured to support higher speeds at 10, 25, 40, 100, and 400 gigabit Ethernet (GbE). Many regions are working to introduce new standards such as 1TbE that calls for specialized data centers connections, nomenclature, ethernet speeds, and link distances. Life of each data center server generation is 3-5 years, and that of the infrastructure (buildings) is around 3-5 generations. Therefore, the current technology will become the legacy infrastructure over the next 10- 25 years. Silicon photonics technology can, therefore, come in rescue by delivering maximum flexibility, capacity and reduced cost-of-ownership of systems



Got questions about your regional growth of

Silicon Photonics Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



The SARS-CoV-2 of 2019 has disrupted global supply chains and canceled various trade events that are required for product marketing. Related analogies and theories on the benefits of silicon photonics in LEDs and laser technologies in the detection and prevention of the COVID-19 disease are rapidly surfacing. Scientists across the globe are researching the behavior of fluorescence photons, which evolve into a

giant pulse

within a tiny fraction of a second to leverage its potential use in tracking infected people, fighting the growth rate, and increasing health care capacities. However, limited supply of raw materials and complexities in manufacturing can also lead the products to be over-prized in the future

Key Highlights

In March 2020, SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd, a pioneer and global leader in silicon photonics device and integrated circuits, launched its portfolio of advanced silicon photonics products for 5G and hype data center applications. The product range included:



High sensitivity 25Gbps avalanche photodiode (APD) receiver device for extended reach enterprise data networking and wireless 5G front haul applications

High sensitivity 50Gbps PAM4 APD receiver

High sensitivity 4x25G NRZ APD receiver device for 100G 4WDM-ER4 and ER4-Lite applications

4x50G APD receiver

32Gbaud micro integrated coherent receiver device for 100G and 200G metro and data centre interconnect (DCI) applications

400G ICTROSA with silicon photonics integrated circuits

Electronic driver and trans-impedance amplifiers IC targeted for 400G ZR and ZR+ applications



Silicon Photonics Market Segmentation

By Component



Active

Passive



By Industry



Telecommunications

Aerospace

Military & Defence

Medical & Life Sciences



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN29022024004597010339ID1107917261