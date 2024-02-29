(MENAFN- Straits Research) The rising adoption of the infrared thermometer, also known as a radiation thermometer or non-contact thermometer, to detect an object's surface temperature drives the growth of the pyrometer market. The increasing use of pyrometers as photodetectors because of their property of absorbing energy and measuring EM wave intensity at any wavelength is also augmenting the growth momentum. Manufacturers are designing pyrometers in different spectral ranges, such as short wave ranges and longwave ranges for metals and non-metals, respectively.



Colour pyrometers are gaining widespread popularity to accurately measure the radiation emitted from the object.

Optical pyrometers are expected to observe an upsurge in the demand for the thermal detection of the visible spectrum

Infrared or radiation pyrometers are being adapted to measure radiation in the infrared region.



While the ruggedness and high cost of pyrometers hamper the market growth to a small extent, their exceptional advantages that can be leveraged by end-users in the metallurgy, smelting, and ceramic industries are binding investor attention. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for heat-sensing thermometers around the world. The pyrometer market is forecast to register a high growth rate during the forecast period as the demand expands.



Recent Developments



In March 2020, Micro-Epsilon, a global sensor manufacturer, extended its range of non-contact temperature sensors to include a new compact infrared ratio temperature sensor (two-color ratio pyrometer). The pyrometer series includes CTRatioM1 and CTRatioM2, the two-color ratio infrared temperature sensors that can measure temperatures up to 3,000°C. The pyrometers can be operated in high-speed metal processing environments, including casting, forging, and secondary metal processing applications.

In September 2019, Nynomic AG, a Germany-based optical products company, acquired Sensortherm GmbH, a provider of infrared thermometers, scanning systems, thermal imaging cameras, and others. The acquisition aimed to address customer requirements with a fully digital construction. The company plans to ensure very high measuring speeds and signal outputs response times at the highest accuracy. The acquisition of Sensortherm, one of the technology leaders in digital pyrometer technology, will provide Nynomic with an enhanced platform to develop new and innovative products.



Pyrometer Market Segmentation

By Type



Fixed

Handheld



By Industry



Glass

Ceramic

Mining

Metal Processing



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





