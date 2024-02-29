Integration Of Fly-Wheel Technology In Existing UPS To Drive The Uninterruptible Power Supply Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0%.

The surging number of hyper-scale data centers, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for energy-efficient UPS in high-end application drive the market growth. Additionally, advancement in fly-wheel technology is expected to be better prospects for market growth. Environmental concerns regarding disposing lead-acid batteries and replacing with Li-ion batteries and high maintenance costs hinder the market growth.



Key Highlights



Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Gamatronic Power, Toshiba Corporation, and APC held more than 65% of the market share in 2019

The online UPS segment accounted for the highest market share of more than 60% in 2019. On the other hand, the line-interactive segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 4.6%

The standalone/free-standing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Whereas the rack-mounted segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 60.1–200 KVA segment accounted for a significant market share of 22% in 2019. On the other hand, the 20.1–60 KVA segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3%

The data center segment accounted for the largest share of the pie, holding more than 35% of the market share in 2019

The medical segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.6%



Key Players



Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba Corporation

Emerson Electric Power

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd

Legrand

Delta Electronics Inc

AEG Power Solutions

Belkin International Inc.,

Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co., Ltd

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation

Socomec

Panduit Corporation

Clary Corporation

Vertiv Co.,

Hitachi Technologies Co., Ltd

Power Innovations International Inc

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.

Intellipower Inc.



Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Segmentation

By Type



Online

Line interactive

Offline/standby



By Form Factor



Freestanding/standalone

Rack-mounted



By Power Rating



Less than 5 KVA

1 – 20KVA

1–60 KVA

1–200 KVA

Greater than 200KVA



By Application



Data centers

Industrial

Medical

IT and telecom





