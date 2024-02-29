Integration Of Fly-Wheel Technology In Existing UPS To Drive The Uninterruptible Power Supply Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0%.
The surging number of hyper-scale data centers, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for energy-efficient UPS in high-end application drive the market growth. Additionally, advancement in fly-wheel technology is expected to be better prospects for market growth. Environmental concerns regarding disposing lead-acid batteries and replacing with Li-ion batteries and high maintenance costs hinder the market growth.
Key Highlights
Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Gamatronic Power, Toshiba Corporation, and APC held more than 65% of the market share in 2019
The online UPS segment accounted for the highest market share of more than 60% in 2019. On the other hand, the line-interactive segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 4.6%
The standalone/free-standing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Whereas the rack-mounted segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The 60.1–200 KVA segment accounted for a significant market share of 22% in 2019. On the other hand, the 20.1–60 KVA segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3%
The data center segment accounted for the largest share of the pie, holding more than 35% of the market share in 2019
The medical segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.6%
Key Players
Schneider Electric SE
Toshiba Corporation
Emerson Electric Power
ABB Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd
Legrand
Delta Electronics Inc
AEG Power Solutions
Belkin International Inc.,
Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co., Ltd
General Electric Company
Eaton Corporation
Socomec
Panduit Corporation
Clary Corporation
Vertiv Co.,
Hitachi Technologies Co., Ltd
Power Innovations International Inc
Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
Intellipower Inc.
Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Segmentation
By Type
Online
Line interactive
Offline/standby
By Form Factor
Freestanding/standalone
Rack-mounted
By Power Rating
Less than 5 KVA
1 – 20KVA
1–60 KVA
1–200 KVA
Greater than 200KVA
By Application
Data centers
Industrial
Medical
IT and telecom
