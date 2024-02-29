Miniaturization Of Capacitors Have Bolstered The Global Microwave Ceramics Capacitor Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Microwave Ceramics Capacitor Market is witnessing a surge due to the massive demand risen due to the miniaturization of the capacitors. Additionally, the surging demand for smartphones and tablets coupled with cost-efficiency and the increasing demand of microwave ceramics capacitors have propelled the growth of the market. However, the shortage of ceramic raw material has restrained the growth of the market.



The global Microwave Ceramics Capacitor Market is expected to grow from USD 179.1 million in the year 2019 to USD 345.2 million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the forecast period.

The repercussions of COVID-19 such as lockdown and social distancing have led to a decline in the production of the capacitors there by restraining the growth of the market for a while.

Asia Pacific dominates the market whereas the European region holds a significant share in the market.

The Class 1 Ceramic Capacitors segment caters to the highest markets share among the different type of the Market

The Industrial Machinery segment caters to the highest markets share among the different application in the Market





Key Players:



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc

AVX Corporation

KEMET

AFM Microelectronics Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Johanson Technology

Exxelia Group

Dalicap Technology Co

Knowles Capacitors (Knowles Electronics, LLC.)

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD



Segmentation

By Type



Class 1 Ceramic Capacitors

Class 2 Ceramic Capacitors



By Applications



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defense

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods





