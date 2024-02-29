Tourist From Maharashtra Dies Of Heart Attack In J&K's Sonamarg

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 29 (IANS) A tourist from Maharashtra died of a heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg hill station on Thursday, officials said.
Officials said that Manohar Motiram Rajani 63, from Maharashtra's Solapur, was on a snow bike ride at Thajiwas glacier in Sonamarg when he fell unconscious.
"He was taken to a hospital in Sonamarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.
