Ericsson and Ooredoo Oman upgrade charging system for next-level digital service experiences

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Ooredoo Oman have entered into a five-year partnership to migrate and consolidate the communication service provider’s (CSP) online charging system to the Ericsson Mediation and Ericsson Charging systems to provide Ooredoo Oman’s customers with a next-level digital experience.

Ooredoo Oman simplified its charging stack by leveraging Ericsson's flexible Business and Operations Support Systems portfolio which uses industry standards and protocols, to seamlessly integrate Ericsson Charging and Mediation within its multi-vendor Information Technology (IT) and network ecosystem.

The Ericsson Charging system is now the single convergent charging solution for all of Ooredoo Oman’s prepaid and postpaid consumer subscribers with plans to consolidate the rating of all lines of business utilizing the digital capabilities of Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Mediation.

Dr Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Ooredoo Oman, says: “At Ooredoo Oman, we are committed to advancing Oman’s digital transformation and bringing seamless connectivity to the country. Ericsson’s cutting-edge solutions allow us to provide our customers with an enhanced digital experience and new personalized product offerings in line with our brand promise to ‘Upgrade Your World’.”

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Global Customer Unit Ooredoo Group at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “This year, Ericsson celebrates five decades of technology leadership, pioneering innovation and strategic partnerships in Oman. Our ongoing collaboration with Ooredoo Oman seeks to build on our legacy to shape the communications of tomorrow by creating resilient, future-ready networks along with the systems to monetize superior service experiences.”

Ericsson has a long-standing relationship with Ooredoo Oman that has enabled the CSP to pursue new opportunities, accelerate time-to-market and provide agile and reliable 5G services for its growing customer base.





