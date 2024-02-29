(MENAFN- Your Mind Media )

Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill



For Immediate Release

Dubai 29th February 2024



The GCC stock markets showed mixed performances today with investors being cautious ahead of US data releases. Additionally, oil uncertainty persists due to concerns over reduced demand following a larger-than-expected increase in US crude stockpiles.



The Saudi stock market remained on the positive side, hovering near its highest levels since August 2022, as it closed the month on a strong note. Aramco declined today, with oil prices being impacted by concerns over demand concerns. The banking sector saw some losses, while the insurance sector, led by AL Rajhi Takaful, surged to a new record level after reporting a strong net profit increase of 353% in 2023. ACWA Power also reached a new record level today following positive profit announcements for 2023 and dividend distributions. The Saudi stock market remains strong and bullish, with the potential to climb higher, though the challenge lies in surpassing the current resistance level.



The Dubai stock market was volatile yet ended the month on a positive note, extending its streak of positive performances over the last three months. Today, the performance among leading stocks was mixed, with Emaar Properties slightly down, while Commercial Bank of Dubai and Dubai Islamic Bank both closed higher. The Dubai stock market remains bullish, due to solid momentum and strong fundamentals and continues to see a potential for further gains.



Abu Dhabi's stock market faced a decline today and continued to hover around its October support level. Geopolitical tensions and oil market uncertainty could continue to dampen market sentiment, but a potential rebound or improvement in these areas could lead to a strong recovery.



The Qatari stock market ended the day in the red slightly, concluding the month on a positive note. The banking sector showed mixed performances. The Qatari stock market appears poised to continue its positive trend, nearing its mid-January levels.





