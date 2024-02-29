Reltime expands its Revolutionary Web3 Platform with four new services and user identity at its core

(MENAFN- distribution) Oslo - Norway, 29th February 2024: Reltime has once again positioned itself at the forefront of innovation in the next-generation digital and financial services industry by being the first to integrate four fundamental elements into its Web3 platform: Streaming and Interactions, Identity and Rewards, the fastest Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and Wallet, and Gaming in the Metaverse. This holistic integration represents a monumental leap forward in blockchain-enabled applications, emphasising user engagement, security, and an immersive experience.



Frode van der Laak, CTO & Co-founder of Reltime emphasises that their newly implemented integrations represent a significant advancement beyond what Proof of Work or Proof of Stake models have achieved. "Our identity system embedded within the blockchain is fully compliant with global regulations and sets a new standard for trust across all platform elements," says van der Laak. This compliance is not just a benchmark but also a commitment to trust and security in the Web3 domain.

• Streaming and Interaction: Reltime has created an ecosystem where streaming and interaction go together with dynamic incentivisation, rewards and user engagement, making digital experiences real-time and enriching.



• Identity and Rewards: The platform's innovative approach to digital identity and rewards is integrated with real-world identities and avatars, allowing users to navigate Web3 ecosystem with confidence and receive rewards for their activities.



• Fast DEX and Wallet: With its unparalleled <1.8 sec/transaction time DEX platform, Reltime is reshaping financial transactions by providing a gasless DEX experience, complemented by a non-custodial wallet for world-class security and control, also for trading CBDC and other digital assets.



• Gaming and Metaverse: Reltime's integration to metaverse invites users to explore a vast universe where gaming and virtual worlds blend seamlessly, promising a future where the boundaries of digital experiences are constantly expanding.





