Reltime expands its Revolutionary Web3 Platform with four new services and user identity at its core

(MENAFN- distribution) Oslo - Norway, 29th February 2024: Reltime has once again positioned itself at the forefront of innovation in the next-generation digital and financial services industry by being the first to integrate four fundamental elements into its Web3 platform: Streaming and Interactions, Identity and Rewards, the fastest Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and Wallet, and Gaming in the Metaverse. This holistic integration represents a monumental leap forward in blockchain-enabled applications, emphasising user engagement, security, and an immersive experience.
Frode van der Laak, CTO & Co-founder of Reltime emphasises that their newly implemented integrations represent a significant advancement beyond what Proof of Work or Proof of Stake models have achieved. "Our identity system embedded within the blockchain is fully compliant with global regulations and sets a new standard for trust across all platform elements," says van der Laak. This compliance is not just a benchmark but also a commitment to trust and security in the Web3 domain.
• Streaming and Interaction: Reltime has created an ecosystem where streaming and interaction go together with dynamic incentivisation, rewards and user engagement, making digital experiences real-time and enriching.
• Identity and Rewards: The platform's innovative approach to digital identity and rewards is integrated with real-world identities and avatars, allowing users to navigate Web3 ecosystem with confidence and receive rewards for their activities.
• Fast DEX and Wallet: With its unparalleled <1.8 sec/transaction time DEX platform, Reltime is reshaping financial transactions by providing a gasless DEX experience, complemented by a non-custodial wallet for world-class security and control, also for trading CBDC and other digital assets.
• Gaming and Metaverse: Reltime's integration to metaverse invites users to explore a vast universe where gaming and virtual worlds blend seamlessly, promising a future where the boundaries of digital experiences are constantly expanding.
MENAFN29022024007581011944ID1107917079
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.