Maintaining Vibrant Hair Color in Winter with Henna Cream

By; Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil



During winters, most people complain of dry, brittle, frizzy hair that end up leading to more hairfall. Since harsh chemical based products further deplete the natural oil of the scalp. It leads to heartbreaking hair fall, that needs urgent attention. People who love to flaunt colored hair suffer even further as the harsh chemicals have a drying impact on hair, which is further aggravated in winters. Thus if you love to flaunt your tresses and stylistically color them too, here are the best ways to maintain your hair during winter, without damaging them.



Opt for natural, vegan alternative



Henna is the natural alternative to harsh chemical based dyes. Not many are aware of the harmful impact of ammonia and its by-products like Ethanolamine, Dietanolamine and Triethanolamine that can lead to cancer in some cases. Read the label carefully to ensure that the henna you use is free from ingredients like TEA, DEA, sulfates, PPD, resorcinol, and hydrogen peroxide. With organic, natural and vegan henna you can rest assured that there will be no harsh chemicals.







Natural ingredients to the rescue



Prefer vegan, Organic and Natural henna with ingredients like Chamomile, Jua, Malva, Jaborandi, Babaçu Oil, Copaíba, Guaraná, Cumaru, Açaí, Olive and Coconut Powder Oil which are mostly found in Brazilian rainforests.These ingredients make sure that your henna gives you beautiful colors like copper, red, burgundy, brown, chocolate brown, blonde and also natural black. Furthermore, opting for henna with conditioning agents helps in further decreasing the dryness of the hair. Switching to natural color alternative will be the first big step towards ensuring vibrant and glorious hair.



Post coloration care



One must not forget that colored hair requires extra care. So, after you apply henna, use mild shampoos so that the hair color does not wash away with every use. Ensure that the shampoo you use is not sulphate based as it ruins the hair color, decreasing the life of the color with every wash. The sulphates can lead to an imbalance in endocrine glands which may cause thyroid in some cases. Also make sure that the post coloration shampoo and conditioner are free of parabens, that can potentially cause cancer.



Henna Cream for a mess free experience



For those who find henna messy, henna cream is also available in the market. It comes with easy to apply applicator, ensuring that you have a mess free experience. Wash the henna off in about two hours. You will have a beautiful hair color, minus the harsh chemicals, along with nourished and conditioned hair. Not many know that henna is a natural conditioner, it leaves your hair smoother, shinier and silkier. It also provides nutrients to the scalp making your hair roots stronger, and ensuring less hairfall in the long run.



Touch Up with henna



While harsh chemical based hair dye require a touch up every week, henna can last easily for 20 days, without needing touch up. It is apt for winter season as longer gap between touch up sessions is ideal during winters as one wants to avoid head wash as much as possible to avoid loss of moisture.





Avoid Heat treatment



Love curling or straightening your hair? Give those hot iron curlers and straighteners a break and save your hair. Air dry them and go easy on styling. To further save natural moisture of the hair, wash them with lukewarm water instead of hot water. Wear a cap or scarf and cover your head while going out on a chilly and windy day.



