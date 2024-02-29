14th India Digital Awards & Digital Responsibility Awards Recognize Exemplary Achievements of Individuals and Enterprises

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, February 29, 2024: Names of winners of two of the most important digital awards in India, the India Digital Awards and the Digital Responsibility Awards, were announced at the India Digital Summit (IDS) on February 27-28, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Started in 2009, with the aim to recognise and celebrate individuals and organizations who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes using the digital as a medium, the India Digital Awards (IDA) this year saw its 14th edition.

The jury of the India Digital Awards (IDA) adjudicated Sameer Nigam, CEO, PhonePe to be the Digital Person of the Year. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) was awarded for being the Digital Start-up of the Year.

The 14th edition of the India Digital Awards ceremony was held on February 28, 2028. The awards were given away in 10 broad categories, with 58 categories, recognizing, 360 degrees, the brightest and the best, individuals as well as enterprises, in India’s digital ecosystem.

From this year IAMAI also introduced a major bouquet of awards, the Digital Responsibility Awards (DRA), which primarily aims to address the issue of digital divide prevalent in India in various forms by encouraging digital enterprises and entrepreneurs to walk the extra mile in this regard. DRA recognise and celebrate companies who have displayed exceptional initiatives to bridge the digital disparities through various activities. The DRA has nine categories.



