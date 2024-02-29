Samsung launches the All-New Galaxy Fit3 in the UAE

(MENAFN- BCW Global)

Dubai, UAE. — Feb. 29, 2024 — Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the local availability of the Galaxy Fit3[1], its newest fitness tracker that democratizes Samsung’s advanced health monitoring technology, inspiring everyone to feel their best and adopt a healthier lifestyle. The Galaxy Fit3 is Samsung’s latest wearable device and boasts an aluminum body with a wider display, allowing users to keep track of their health and wellness data — from daily workouts to peaceful sleep — straight from their wrists, around the clock.



"In the Gulf region's wellness landscape, there's a growing demand for comprehensive health insights. Catering to this trend, Samsung has been committed to providing users with advanced health monitoring tools, exemplified by its latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3. It reflects our dedication to providing accessible resources for everyday wellness, inspiring everyone to reach their best selves." said Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics.



A Durable and Compact Tracker with a Larger, More Stylish Display

The Galaxy Fit3 is designed with an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, 45% wider than the previous model[2], making it easier for users to check detailed insights at a glance. It’s also lightweight and sleek with a comfortable fit, making it ideal for everyday use around the clock. Users can incorporate the Galaxy Fit3 into their lifestyles with ease thanks to its long battery life that can last up to 13 days[3]. They can personalize their tracker and make it more stylish by selecting their favorite watch face from over 100 presets[4] or setting their own photos as the background. Users can also effortlessly mix and match bands[5] to complement their fashion and daily routines with a one-click button.



Keep a Pulse on Your Health Metrics[6] Day and Night

Samsung has always prioritized sleep for better wellness, empowering users to understand their patterns and build healthier habits with advanced sleep monitoring tools[7]. This commitment is reflected in the Galaxy Fit3. Users can comfortably wear their Galaxy Fit3 throughout the night while it tracks their sleep patterns, even detecting snoring[8] and monitoring blood oxygen levels[9] to provide more detailed measurements. Based on individual sleep patterns, the Galaxy Fit3 provides users with personalized Sleep Coaching[10] with meaningful insights that help them more intuitively understand their sleep, leading them to make positive changes.



During the day, the Galaxy Fit3 allows users to keep an eye on their daily activities. Users can track over 100 types of workouts anytime, anywhere and review their exercise records easily, encouraging them to stay motivated to achieve their goals.[11] The Galaxy Fit3 features a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance[12], meaning users can enjoy outdoor activities in a variety of environments, as well. The Galaxy Fit3 gives users an even deeper understanding of their overall health, by delivering health metrics that include heart rate[13] and stress levels.



Stay Safe[14] and Connected in the Galaxy Ecosystem

To provide users with a safety net, safety features including Fall Detection and Emergency SOS have been newly added to the Galaxy Fit3. When an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit3 gives users the option to call emergency services right away to get medical support in a timely manner. When users are in an emergency, they can send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times.



Galaxy Fit3 users can also access an array of capabilities within the connected Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, for an enhanced wearable experience. Users can utilize the Galaxy Fit3 as a controller right on their wrist, not only as a remote control for their smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote[15], but also to play and control media on their connected device. For a seamless experience, when users don’t want to be disturbed or get ready for bed, they can automatically sync modes[16] between their Galaxy Fit3 and paired smartphone. If a smartphone is misplaced, users can easily locate it with the Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit3, or vice versa.[17]



Availability[18]

The Galaxy Fit3 is now available across samsung.com, Samsung stores and select retailers in three color options including gray, silver, and pink gold.









