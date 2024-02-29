Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament discusses Preparations for the Launch of the 11th Edition of the Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubaisc)

The Organizing Committee of NAS Sports Tournament convened a coordinating meeting to discuss preparations for the launch of the 11th edition of the Tournament, the biggest of its kind which will take place at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex during the Holy Month of Ramadan under title “Unlimited Abilities”.



Participants in the 11th edition of the Tournament will compete in nine sports games; these are: volleyball, padel, jujitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, tug of war and obstacle challenge.



The meeting was held in the presence of Mr. Saleh Al-Marzouqi, Head of the Executive Committee of the Tournament / Mr. Ali Omar, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee / Mr. Hassan Al-Mazroue, the Tournament’s Manager / the Organizing Committee’s members; these are: Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri & Mr. Khalid Al-Awar, besides Mr. Adel Al-Bannai, Head of the Technical Committee.



Mr. Adel Al-Bannai confirmed that the Organizing Committee is working as per specific plan to complete all preparations & logistic procedures to organize the Tournament in such distinctive way that copes with its prestigious status.



He stated: “The Organizing Committee has ratified the locations & pitches, where the nine competitions of the current edition of the Tournament will take place. In this regard, the main hall of Nad Al-Sheba Complex will host the volleyball, jujitsu & fencing competitions, besides the final of the wheelchair basketball competition, while the padel competition will take place at the padel hall, located next to the main hall. The running competition will be held at Meydan Track, and the cycling competition to be organized at Meydan Road and other various districts at Mohammed Bin Rashid City. The tug of war and the obstacle challenge competitions will be held at Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex”.



Al-Bannai added: “The Organizing Committee has allocated valuable financial prizes for the participants in the various competitions of the Tournament to motivate them present their best performance. Details of the prizes will be announced later. I therefore call all athletes & sports fans to register in their favorite sports before the closing of the registration door. Registration continues through the Tournament’s official website: for participating in all sports competitions of the 11th edition of the event. Desirous may contact the Technical Committee’s members through the email or phone No., as mentioned in the respective circular, to get all information & answers to enquiries, related to each sport”.



The meeting reviewed the latest logistic preparations and the numbers of participants in each competition. The meeting also discussed the schedules of the nine competitions of the Tournament. The Organizing Committee dealt with the promotional campaign of the Tournament and means of communicating with fans, besides preparations for hosting public at the various halls of Nad Al-Sheba Complex & other halls, in addition to Dubai Club for People of Determination, where the wheelchair basketball competition will take place.







