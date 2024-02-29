ELN Frees 26 Hostages, Advances Peace Talks With Colombian Government

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Liberation Army (ELN) released 26 hostages since December, fulfilling a pledge to the Colombian government.



This announcement came from the peace negotiation delegates on February 28.



Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, aiming for peace, had earlier provided the EL with a list of captives in Mexico City, prompting their release across different dates.



This liberation marks a step forward in peace efforts, especially after an agreement in Mexico City to halt "economic detentions," a revenue source for the ELN.



This pact followed the abduction of soccer star Luis Díaz's father, highlighting the urgenc of resolving such crises.







Despite a temporary halt in dialogue due to claimed violations, negotiations are set to resume, indicating progress in peace talks.



The Colombian prosecutor's office notes that criminal gangs often initiate kidnappings, with the ELN later using hostages for ransom.



President Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader, commits to ending a conflict spanning over six decades, impacting millions.



The ELN, active since 1964 with thousands of fighters, plays a significant role in these negotiations, aiming to resolve a long-standing conflict and bring peace to Colombia.

