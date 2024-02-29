Supreme Court To Decide On Trump’S Immunity In April

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will examine Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity.



This case ties to charges of trying to change the 2020 election outcome, leading to the Capitol attack.



Set for April 22, oral arguments will precede a June verdict. The issue arises from Trump's challenge to the 2020 election results, which Joe Biden won.



This challenge sparked the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.



Trump's lawyers argue that his presidential role grants him immunity for actions taken during his term.







Yet, U.S. courts have twice ruled against this, viewing him as a candidate at the time.



Now, the Supreme Court , with a conservative majority appointed by Trump, will hear the appeal.



Trump seeks to overcome these legal challenges as he pursues the Republican nomination for a return to the presidency.



He is currently the leading candidate for the November 5 election.



This case highlights the ongoing impact of the 2020 election and its aftermath on American politics.

