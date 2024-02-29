Telegram Innovates With Ad Revenue Sharing For Channel Owners

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Telegram is revolutionizing the messaging app industry by launching an ad revenue-sharing program.



This program enables channel owners, even those with a minimum of 2,000 subscribers, to earn from ads in partnership with the Yandex Advertising Network.



This strategic shift is significant for Telegram , which prides itself on privacy and user-centric features and currently has a global user base of over 550 million monthly active users.



Pavel Durov, the mind behind Telegram, once funded the app personally. He now sees the necessity for sustainable income as the app expands.



Introducing an ad platform for public channels aims to balance revenue generation with user privacy.







Channel owners benefit from free traffic based on their channel size and can earn premium stickers.



This move is a step towards financial self-sufficiency for Telegram without trading off user data.



Sponsored messages, designed to be non-intrusive and topic-focused, aim to maintain the quality of the user experience.



Telegram is also exploring premium subscriptions, offering exclusive features to subscribers.



In a market dominated by apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Telegram's monetization strategy is unique.



It distinguishes itself by prioritizing user privacy and high-quality service over aggressive ad revenue tactics.



This innovative model could drive Telegram's growth and user engagement in the future.



By initiating this revenue-sharing model, Telegram not only opens up new opportunities for content creators but also indicates a shift in the economic strategies of messaging platforms.



In short, this approach seeks to harmonize revenue generation with the preservation of user privacy and the enhancement of user experiences.

