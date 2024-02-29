Today’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Schedule Highlights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer highlights feature Fluminense's battle against LDU in the Recopa Sudamericana and Fortaleza's clash with Fluminense PI in the Copa do Brasil.



The day also includes matches from the Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, Belgian Cup, Copa del Rey, and Portuguese Cup , among others.

Where to Watch Today's Soccer Matches Live:

Copa do Brasil







8:00 PM: Fluminense-PI vs. Fortaleza-Sport and Premiere

9:30 PM: Ji-Paraná vs. Paysandu, Prime Video







7:00 PM: El Nacional vs. Sportivo Trinidense, ESPN and Star+

9:30 PM: Colo Colo vs. Godoy Cruz, Paramount+





4:45 PM: Royal Antwerp vs. KV Oostende, Star+





5:30 PM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid , Star+





5:45 PM: Sporting vs. Benfica, Star+





9:30 PM: Fluminense vs. LDU, ESPN, and Star+



