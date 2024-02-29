World’S Top Travel Picks: Brazil’S Festive Triumph

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luxury travel company Kuoni has unveiled its list of the world's must-see travel experiences.



To compile this list, Kuoni focused on events that occur no more than twice a year and garnered the most searches on Google.



Among the top 10 must-see travel experiences based on Google searches, Brazil's Rio Carniva stands out, securing the third spot.

The World's Top 10 Must-See Travel Experiences

1. Manhattan, New York City

2. Venice Carnival, Italy

3. Rio Carnival, Brazil

4. Day of the Dead, Mexico

5. Chelsea Flower Show, United Kingdom

6. Golden Week, Japan

7. Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, USA

8. Northern Lights in Lapland, Finland

9. Oktoberfest, Munich, Germany

10. Obon Festival, Japan







Topping the list is New York City's Manhattanhenge, the most sought-after travel experience with over 1.3 million annual Google searches.



This event occurs when the sun sets perfectly aligned with Manhattan's east-west streets.



The "Manhattanhenge Effect" is expected between May 29 and July 13 this year. The best streets for viewing include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th streets.



The second must-see global travel experience is the Venice Carnival in Italy, which attracts over 1.2 million annual searches.



The Venice Carnival takes place each year right before Lent starts on Ash Wednesday; this year, the carnival was from January 27 to February 13.



Renowned for its captivating masks and costumes, the event draws attention worldwide.



In 2025, the carnival is scheduled from February 22 to March 4, promising another spectacular celebration.

MENAFN29022024007421016031ID1107917053