Opinion: The Complexities Of Lula’S “Global South” Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva frequently highlights the "Global South," aiming to lead this diverse group amid geopolitical shifts.



Critics argue the term "Global South" is too broad, covering nations with varying political , economic, and cultural backgrounds.



This includes democracies and dictatorships, such as China, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, complicating a unified identity for this coalition.









Diplomat Rubens Ricupero views Brazil's attempt to speak for the Global South as misguided. He suggests Brazil should focus on defining its principles instead.









The term originated in the 1980s to describe the economic and population divide, often highlighting poorer nations in the Southern Hemisphere.















It has since evolved to encompass "developing countries" or the "third world," now often seen as pejorative.



China's role in the Global South is contentious due to its superpower status and rivalry with the U.S. It suggests the Global South's need for independence from both superpowers.









The inclusion of China also risks implying alignment in the power struggle between Beijing and Washington, especially within the BRICS group.



Globally, democracy is declining, with the democratic crisis more visible in the Global South.



Countries like Brazil and South Africa are seen as flawed democracies, while China is considered a dictatorship.



Russia's influence in Africa, notably through the Wagner Group, has further destabilized democracies there.









The promotion of democracy, associated with the U.S. and Europe, doesn't unify the Global South, which prioritizes economic issues and hunger combat.

















The diversity challenges defining the Global South, reflecting global geopolitics' complexities and the need for nuanced international collaboration.









MENAFN29022024007421016031ID1107917051