The Value Of Argentine Wine Tourism For Brazilians

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For Brazilians, a quick trip to Argentina offers a rich wine tourism experience, renowned for both quality and value.



Despite economic fluctuations and price hikes in hospitality, Argentina's wine prices in shops remain appealingly low compared to Brazil.



Mendoza, accessible via direct flights from Brazil to Buenos Aires , is a wine lover's haven.



Famous for its Malbec wines, this region boasts breathtaking scenery and top vineyards. It's also a gateway for those looking to explore Santiago, Chile.



Staying in Mendoza's Uco Valley vineyards offers an immersive wine experience. Luxury tourism flourishes here, with estates doubling as boutique hotels.







Casa de Uco stands out for offering a journey through wine production, from vine to bottle.



The experience includes harvesting, exclusive vineyard tours, and tastings. Guests can even own vineyards for personalized winemaking.



A stay, starting from R$8,000 ($1,600) for two nights, encompasses regional cuisine and, until April, harvest festivities for US$150 per person.



The Vines Resort & Spa captivates with its Andean views and exclusive winery.









Led by chef Francis Mallmann, Siete Fuegos restaurant offers harmonized menus or relaxed moments in its bar and cellar. Rates average R$4,000 ($800) for two.









In the same locale, Zuccardi Valle de Uco, recognized globally as the top vineyard for three years, focuses on mountain wine matured in concrete barrels.



It offers guided tours and dining at Piedra Infinita, with a nine-step menu starting at $150.









This exploration highlights Argentina's enduring appeal to Brazilian wine enthusiasts, offering unmatched value despite broader economic shifts.









