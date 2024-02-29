Increasing Non-Fatal Accidental Cases To Boost The General Surgical Devices Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) General surgical devices comprise of forceps, towel clamps, vascular clamps, smooth & toothed surgical devices, and organ holders, among others. Billroth's clamps, hemostatic“mosquito” forceps, atraumatic hemostatic forceps, deschamp's needle, and hopfner's hemostatic forceps are some of the general surgical devices which are used in the surgeries.

Today, the demand for general surgical devices has increased by many folds when compared to the past. This can mainly be attributed to huge change in the lifestyle, growth in road accidents, accidental injuries or fracture, increased rate of cesarean deliveries, among others. This is further supported by advanced medical technology that helps in treating various diseased conditions, which were difficult to treat earlier. As per available information, over 232.4 million surgeries were performed globally in 2004 and the number has grown to over 500 million surgeries every year. We understand that this is mainly because easy availability of medical centers and hospitals, especially in developed countries like the U.S and Canada.

Market segmentation

The global general surgical devices market is segmented by type, product, applications, and end users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into disposable surgical supplies, open surgery instrument, energy-based and powered instrument, minimally invasive surgery instruments, medical robotics, and others.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into handheld devices, laparoscopic devices, others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into orthopedic, cardiology, wound care, neurosurgery, and others.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global general surgical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Currently, Europe is holding the second largest share of the global general surgical devices market mainly due to increased volume of surgery in the region, presence of NIH, and rapid adoption of latest technology. According to the Eurostat, cataract surgery was conducted more than 4.2 million times in European Union countries in 2014. Surge in the number of accidental cases and emergency cases in the region is supporting the market growth further. In 2017, collectively, more than 785,542 people were injured in the non-fatal road accidents in Russia, Spain, Germany, and Poland.

North America accounts for largest share of the market owing to the advancement in technology and large patient pool. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to growing number of surgeries and huge investment in the healthcare sector. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa accounts for the least share of the market and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period 2019–2026.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in global general surgical devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services (U.S.), Conmed Corporation (U.S.), Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation(U.S.), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Cadence Inc (U.S.), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare GmbHF (Germany),

Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), and TransEnterix Surgical (Switzerland).

