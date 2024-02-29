Oil prices fall amid concerns about rising U.S. crude inventories, interest rate hikes

(MENAFN) During today's trading session, oil prices experienced a notable decline following the release of data indicating a larger-than-expected expansion in US crude inventories, sparking worries about a potential slowdown in demand. Simultaneously, mounting pressures have surfaced amidst signals suggesting that US interest rates may persistently rise for a longer duration than initially anticipated.



Offering insight into the price movements, Brent crude futures dipped by 22 cents, equivalent to 0.3 percent, settling at USD83.46 per barrel as of 01:24 GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also saw a decrease, sliding by 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to USD78.24 per barrel.



Against this backdrop, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) unveiled its report on Wednesday, disclosing a notable uptick in US crude oil inventories. Despite declines in gasoline and distillate inventories over the past week, the operation of refineries remained below seasonal norms, influenced by both planned and unplanned shutdowns.



These successive developments underscore the mounting concerns surrounding the delicate balance between oil supply and demand. The ongoing pressures are compounded by apprehensions regarding the sustained ascent of US interest rates, which casts a shadow over global expectations for oil demand.



The evolving landscape in oil markets reflects the complex interplay of various factors, ranging from inventory dynamics and refinery operations to broader macroeconomic indicators. As investors grapple with uncertainties surrounding demand forecasts and monetary policy trajectories, the oil market remains susceptible to fluctuations driven by shifts in supply-demand dynamics and market sentiment.

