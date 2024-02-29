European, Japanese stock markets witness mixed trading sessions

(MENAFN) European stock markets saw a positive trajectory on Thursday, buoyed by gains in materials stocks, with the STOXX 600 index rising by 0.2 percent during trading. Notably, the German DAX index reached a new record high, also climbing by 0.2 percent. However, shares of Beiersdorf, the manufacturer of Nivea cosmetics, experienced a decline of 3.8 percent after the company projected a slowdown in organic sales growth for 2024, following a robust increase of 10.8 percent in organic sales last year. Similarly, German chip equipment manufacturer Axtron witnessed a significant drop of 17.2 percent, placing it at the bottom of the STOXX 600 index, despite expectations of continued revenue growth in 2024.



Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei index faced downward pressure as investors engaged in profit-taking activities following a recent record high. However, the index managed to recover most of its early losses due to increased buying interest amid declines. Closing lower for the second consecutive day, the Nikkei declined by 0.11 percent to end at 39,166.19 points, after briefly dipping below the 39,000-point level for the first time since February 22 earlier in the session.



Shuji Hosui, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities, remarked on the market dynamics, noting that investors re-entered the market once the Nikkei fell below the 39,000-point mark. He highlighted the resilience of major companies like Toyota, which saw its shares rise despite the yen's strength, indicating continued investor interest in leading Japanese firms. The yen strengthened against the dollar following comments from Central Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata, suggesting a potential reconsideration of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.



Toyota shares, initially experiencing losses, rebounded to close with a 1.43 percent increase, emerging as a significant contributor to the broader Topix index's slight uptick, which closed up 0.03 percent at 2,675.73 points. Additionally, Tokyo Electron's shares, involved in chip-making equipment, reversed early declines to finish the session with a gain of 1.04 percent. These fluctuations in both European and Japanese markets underscore the intricate interplay of various factors influencing investor sentiment and market movements.

MENAFN29022024000045015682ID1107917040