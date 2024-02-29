Slowing inflation in France, Spain sparks speculation about ECB interest rate policy

(MENAFN) Official data released on Thursday revealed a deceleration in annual inflation rates in both France and Spain, prompting discussions regarding the potential actions of the European Central Bank (ECB) concerning interest rates.



In France, consumer prices exhibited a year-on-year increase of 2.9 percent in February, a slight dip from January's 3.1 percent, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). This moderation in annual inflation was chiefly driven by a decrease in the prices of food, manufactured goods, and services, although energy prices saw an uptick.



However, a closer look at the monthly data reveals a contrasting trend, with inflation rising by 0.8 percent between January and February, following a 0.2 percent decline. This monthly uptick was propelled by heightened prices across various sectors, including services like rents and transportation, along with increases in energy costs, manufactured products, and tobacco.



Similarly, Spain experienced a reduction in its annual inflation rate to 2.8 percent in February, down from 3.4 percent in the preceding month. This decline was primarily attributed to a decrease in electricity prices.



The contrasting movements in inflation rates between the two countries signal potential complexities for the ECB's monetary policy decisions. While the moderation in inflation might alleviate some concerns about overheating economies, it also raises questions about the appropriate stance on interest rates and other policy measures in the context of broader economic conditions in the Eurozone.

