Dyxnet Expands Global Network Coverage With New Point-Of-Presence In Dubai

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is pleased to announce the launch of its new point-of-presence (PoP) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic undertaking endeavours to expand its global network coverage to the Middle East regions. The new PoP will provide enterprise customers with comprehensive and integrated 'Network, Cloud, Security' services, enabling them to capitalize on emerging markets and satisfy their vigorous needs for global expansion.







Seizing Business Opportunities in the Emerging UAE Market

The UAE presents unprecedented opportunities and advantages for economic growth, driven by its young population, high internet penetration rate of up to 99%, and per capita GDP ranking among the highest in the world. According to data from the Southeast Asia Research Center of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the UAE's per capita GDP reached $53,700 in 2022, ranking 17th globally. The country's multifaceted advantages have attracted significant investments from companies across the globe, including notable investments from China. In fact, Chinese companies' investment flow into the UAE reached $1.61 billion in 2022, representing an 80% year-on-year increase.

As a leading one-stop network, cloud, and security service provider in the Greater China region, DYXnet, in synergy with its parent company VNET Group, is committed to addressing the needs of enterprises seeking cross-border business development in the UAE and the neighbouring Middle East region. With robust infrastructure, resources, and services, DYXnet empowers customers to effectively seize the enormous opportunities of fast-growing markets.

Integrating Services with AI Technologies and Empowering Digital Transformation and Global Expansion

DYXnet's global network currently spans over 200 network PoPs in more than 100 cities worldwide, with several upgraded to SASE PoPs in core cities, offering advanced security features. Leveraging its robust backbone network infrastructure and abundant resources, DYXnet delivers a full spectrum of integrated network, cloud, and security services across over 700 cities across continents. To cater to the diverse demands of enterprises expanding into the UAE and neighbouring countries, DYXnet provides a comprehensive set of ICT solutions, including SD-WAN enterprise networks, SASE security services, and cloud connectivity. Enterprises can enjoy reliable and stable connectivity, alongside elevated levels of security, by connecting to DYXnet's backbone through any nearby PoP. Additionally, DYXnet offers a full range of support services, including project planning and implementation, as well as managed services, such as the Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC). These services assist enterprise customers in formulating long-term development strategies and achieving successful overseas expansion.

Furthermore, DYXnet diligently integrates AI technologies with its solutions and services to meet the rising demand for AI tools to achieve intelligent upgrades. DYXnet has developed next-generation services, including self-developed InsightNet intelligent networks, SASE AI security capabilities, and DYXnet ChatV AI assistant. With its abundant backbone resources, DYXnet will continue to drive intelligent innovation in various business scenarios and domains, taking enterprise customers' digital transformation to new heights.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of DYXnet. The launch of the Dubai network PoP not only signifies the expansion of DYXnet's service coverage in the Middle East region but also represents a significant milestone in its global presence. In line with the global trend of expanding business in emerging markets, DYXnet is committed to strengthening its infrastructure in other Middle Eastern countries and neighbouring areas and accelerating the integration of AI with its network, cloud, and security services, establishing a solid foundation for intelligent transformation, and bringing competitive advantages to enterprise customers entering the Middle East markets.

About DYXnet

Established in 1999 in Hong Kong and later becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VENT) in 2014, DYXnet is a prominent ICT service provider in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. It offers innovative technologies and solutions to enterprises of all sizes, enabling them to fully embrace digital transformation. With a comprehensive service portfolio that includes enterprise networks (MPLS and SD-WAN), cloud solutions, data center services, and cybersecurity solutions, DYXnet empowers businesses to unlock their true potential.

As a pioneer in the field, DYXnet was one of the first ICT service providers in the region to obtain prestigious ISO certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO 9001. Additionally, DYXnet is one of the first official members of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and has played a significant role as one of the initial SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

