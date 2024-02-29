Classwork In Kashmir Schools To Commence From March 4

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government on Thursday said that the schools in Kashmir division shall commence class work from March-04 instead of March-01 in view of inclement weather.
Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tassaduq Hussain Mir in a order said,“In view of the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy snowfall in the valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all government and recognized private schools of the Kashmir Division up to the higher secondary level shall commence from 4th March 2024.”
