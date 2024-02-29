A Personal Tale Of Intellectual Humility And The Rewards Of Being Open-Minded

Author: Gemma Ware

(MENAFN- The Conversation) With unlimited information at our fingertips and dozens of platforms on which to share our opinions, it can sometimes feel like we're supposed to be experts in everything. It can be exhausting.

In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to a psychologist whose research and experiences of intellectual humility have taught him that acknowledging what we don't know is as important as asserting what we do know.

To Daryl Van Tongeren, the pressure to be right all the time is an“unassailably tall order”. He believes that we're living in a moment where even when people make mistakes, apologize and say they've changed their minds, it isn't good enough.

Van Tongeren is a psychology researcher at Hope College in Michigan in the U.S. who conducts research into the concept of intellectual humility. He explains it as something that happens both within us –“our ability to admit and own our cognitive limitations” – and in our relationships with others.“It means being able to present my ideas or interact with someone in a way that's nondefensive,” he says.

Overall, if somebody is intellectually humble, they are willing to be open-minded enough to revise their beliefs if presented with sufficiently strong evidence.

Van Tongeren's own experience of family tragedy meant that he had to address these questions head-on in his late 20s.

