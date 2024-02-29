Ukraine Returns Five More Children From Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five children aged 4 to 16 years old, including one orphan, were brought back to the Ukrainian- controlled territory.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Two more girls and three boys were taken from the temporarily occupied territories. One of the children is an orphan. The children are aged from 4 to 16 years old," the report says.

It is noted that now the children are in a safe place. Doctors and psychologists are working with them.

Another 15evacuated from Selydove community

Prokudin thanked the organization Save Ukraine for the important work. According to him, since the beginning of the year, 25 children have been returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, three families with four children fled to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory. Also, two girls from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, aged 15 and 16, were returned to the government-controlled territory. Their families cooperated with Save Ukraine and were able to leave the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

In the autumn of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.