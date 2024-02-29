PM Shmyhal: Losses In Culture And Tourism Sector Estimated At $19.6B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian armed aggression, losses in Ukraine's culture and tourism sector are estimated at $19.6 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at the conference“United for Justice. United for Heritage,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"According to the World Bank estimates, the losses in Ukraine's culture and tourism sector, including lost revenues, amounted to $19.6 billion," Shmyhal said.

He explained that the data refers only to the territories currently under Ukrainian control and those that have been de-occupied.

The Prime Minister emphasized that at the international level, Ukraine needs an immediate response to the illicit trade of cultural property, as well as the establishment of a dependable legal framework, heightened security measures, and cooperation between law enforcement agencies of different countries regarding Ukraine's stolen cultural heritage.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 900 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine have been damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.