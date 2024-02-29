Kuwait Culture Council Holds Workshop Marking National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jales

KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters organized on Thursday an artistic workshop (free studio) marking the 63rd anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd anniversary of the Liberation Day, with participation of formative artists from Kuwait and other GCC countries.

Sara Khalaf, in charge of the studio and the organizer of the workshop, said in remarks to KUNA that the three-day, annual, activity was organized to "express our joy with the celebrations of the beloved homeland," noting that a number of renowned artists from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are taking part in the workshop.

Nasser Nasrallah, the UAE, expressed pleasure in partaking in the workshop that coincided with the Kuwaiti national days, noting that his works depict traditional ships, the Kuwaiti woman and the national flag.

His Saudi peer, Hussein Daqqas, said he inspired one of his paintings from the colors of the Kuwaiti flag. (end)

kmj











MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107916865