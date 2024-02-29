IAEA Discusses Plethora Of Issues, Iran Nuclear File On March 4

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors will be discussing a plethora of issues including the Iranian nuclear file on March fourth.

According to an IAEA statement, the board discussions are expected to include applications for membership of the IAEA; Nuclear Safety Review 2024, Nuclear Security Review 2024, and Nuclear Technology Review 2024.

The meeting will also touch on verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), application of safeguards in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and implementation of the NPT safeguards agreement in the Syrian Arab Republic, said the statement.

Also on the agenda would be the NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Iran; nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine, transfer of the nuclear materials in the context of AUKUS and its safeguards in all aspects under the NPT and the restoration of the sovereign equality of Member States in the IAEA.

The Board of Governors meeting is closed to the press, the statement indicated.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to hold a press conference after the meeting. (end)

