Kuwait PM Receives Chairman Of Kuwait Airways

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Thursday Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, Abdul Mohsen Salem Al-Faqaan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Amani Khaled Bouresli, and the CEO Ahmad Muhammad Al-Karibani.(end) amh

