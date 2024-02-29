               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Receives Chairman Of Kuwait Entrepreneurship Association


2/29/2024 8:04:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Thursday the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Entrepreneurship Association, Saeed Manea Al-Ajmi, and the members of the Associationآ's Board of Directors.(end)
