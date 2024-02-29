Rpt To Correct Classification (Govt)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GOVT-KUWAIT-PM-RECEPTION

Kuwait PM hosts Chairman of Kuwaiti Saudi Pharmaceutical Company



KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, in the presence Minister of Trade and Industry Abdullah Hamad Al-Joaan, received at Seif Palace on Thursday the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Company, Rashid Riyad Khazal, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Kuwaiti Industries, Hussein Ali Al-Kharafi, and the members of the Federation's Board of Directors.(end)

amh















