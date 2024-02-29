Jordan Condemns Israeli Attack On Gaza Civilians Awaiting Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Thursday the ruthless attack by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza civilians awaiting humanitarian aid at the Nabulsi roundabout near Rashid Street in Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reiterated the kingdom's firm denouncement and outright rejection of the ongoing targeting of Gaza civilians by the Israeli occupation, a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law. This comes amid the absence of an international position to stop this war and massacre that Israel is committing against Palestinians and the inability of the United Nations Security Council to take an immediate ceasefire decision to put an end to the ongoing war crimes committed against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's plea to the international community to provide adequate protection to Palestinians and intensifying efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the safety of civilians and facilitating the continuous delivery of essential humanitarian aid across the Strip.