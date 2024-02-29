JEA Launches Campaign To Provide Ramadan Meals To Gazans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA) announced launch of "Ramadan Iftar in Gaza" Project during the holy month to help steadfast Gazans, who suffer barbaric Israeli aggression, genocide and starvation.In a statement Thursday, JEA Head, Ahmed Zoubi, said since the beginning of the brutal aggression, the association made "utmost" efforts in organizing events and campaigns that support steadfastness of Gaza people.Zoubi stated that continuation of this brutal aggression doubles Gazans' suffering and impedes arrival of humanitarian aid, in addition to increasing the urgent need to provide treatment, medicine, medical supplies and shelter to the coastal enclave.Zoubi noted this project comes within the framework of the JEA's national and moral duty as it will be launched during the holy month of Ramadan, aimed to provide basic food supplies to Gazans.Additionally, Zoubi called on the engineers, trade unionists and citizens to interact with this initiative, as Gaza is in dire need of all forms of support to face the criminal Israeli aggression.Donation to the project will be via e-wallets at JEA's headquarters in Amman's Shmeisani headquarters and its branches in all the Kingdom's governorates during Ramadan, he pointed out.