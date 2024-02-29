Qur'an Recital Contest For Expat Students Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.29 (Petra) -Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Thursday the launch of Reciter of Expatriate Students Competition for Recitation and Intonation of the Holy Qur'an in its 2nd edition 2024.In a statement Thursday, the ministry's media spokesperson, Muhannad Khatib, said contenders must be expatriate and non-Jordanian and enrolled to study in Jordan's higher education institutions, regardless of specialization, program, or degree.Khatib added that contestants must not have taken part in the competition in its first edition 2023.Khatib called on all students wishing to participate in the competition to submit an application that features the student's full name, details of his/her university life and a passport copy at the link: (The application deadline is Sunday, March 10 and the competition is expected to be held during the period from March 16 to 31, he pointed out.According to Khatib, a financial prize of JD1,500 will be allocated to the top winner, while JD1,000 and JD500 will be paid to the 2nd and 3rd winners, respectively.