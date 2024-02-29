Israel Killed 81 Gazans During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 9 massacres against Gazan families, claiming 81 martyrs and 132 injuries during the past 24 hours, Gaza Ministry of Health announced.In its daily statistical report on Gaza casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the 145th day, the ministry said a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, adding that Israel bars ambulance and civil defense crews from accessing victims.To date, the ministry pointed out that Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression rose to 30,035 martyrs and 70,457 injuries since last October 7.The Ministry's Spokesperson, Ashraf Qudra said Nabulsi Roundabout massacre in Gaza claimed lives of about 70 Palestinians and 280 injuries, which constitutes a new shift in the series of Israeli genocide.