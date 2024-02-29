Jordanian-Rwandan Business Forum Opens In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Jordanian-Rwandan Business Forum kicked off in Amman on Thursday, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.The forum seeks to foster collaboration in various sectors, including mining, information technology, communications, tourism, agriculture, food processing, clothing, industrial cities, medicines, and defense industries.On the forum's sidelines, the Jordanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed two memorandums of understanding with the Rwandan Private Sector Federation to enhance collaboration between the two countries' private sectors.Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Youssef Shamali, who chaired the forum's opening ceremony, emphasized the importance of the Rwandan delegation's visit and the bilateral discussions held. He highlighted these interactions as concrete steps towards implementing the directives of both countries' leadership to accelerate joint efforts in various fields.Shamali expressed his belief in the potential for further cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda. He pointed to future interactions, including mutual meetings and visits, aimed at discussing bilateral relations and preparing for upcoming joint committee meetings.These meetings, he noted, will have a more focused approach and detailed preparation compared to previous ones, aiming to achieve tangible outcomes.Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, emphasized the strong relations between the two countries, referencing the leadership meeting held last month that identified investment as a key area for collaboration. She highlighted Jordan's competitive investment environment, citing successful projects benefiting from the Kingdom's focus on value-added sectors.Saqqaf further noted the Ministry of Investment's recent launch of 36 high-value investment opportunities totaling $1.4 billion across 17 key economic sectors. She encouraged Rwandan businesses to explore these opportunities and learn more about the advantages and incentives offered through the invest platform.Rwandan Minister of Industry and Trade, Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, emphasized the forum's potential to go beyond mere business transactions. He expressed a desire to expand cooperation across various areas, including exchange of experiences, technology transfer, training and empowerment programs, establishing joint investments, fostering deeper integration across diverse sectorsThe forum brought together a notable number of Jordanian and Rwandan business representatives, facilitating direct meetings to discuss potential ventures and explore collaborative opportunities in the coming period.